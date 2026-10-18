White House Defends Diesel Export Deal With Russia

The White House is defending its decision to ease restrictions on Russian diesel exports, with Energy Secretary Chris Wright stating that the agreement is not an "economic lifeline" for Russia. In an interview on ABC News' "This Week," Wright explained that the move is intended as an incentive for Russia to reduce its conflict with Ukraine, allowing diesel to flow to world markets. He emphasized that the agreement applies only to diesel, not oil, which remains under strict sanctions.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday waiving new sanctions against Russia, just two days before they were set to take effect. The sanctions were part of a legislative package named after the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, designed to pressure Russia to end its war against Ukraine by targeting major purchasers of Russian energy. The move has faced criticism from several lawmakers, including Sen. Darlene Graham, who replaced her brother in the Senate, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who called the waiver "wrong" and said it benefits only Russia.

Wright dismissed the criticism, arguing that the skeptics misunderstand the administration's approach. He stated that the only way Russia benefits from the waiver is by exporting diesel, which would require them to reduce their internal consumption or war efforts. Wright insisted that the administration is still applying significant pressure on Russia, noting that the current sanctions are the strongest ever imposed on the country.

The decision has sparked bipartisan backlash, with some lawmakers accusing Trump of capitulating to Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, Wright maintained that the administration is working to address high diesel prices, which have been a concern for Americans since the U.S. went to war with Iran earlier this year.

For more details, visit The Hill and ABC News.