White House Warns Zelensky About Starlink Accusations

The Trump administration has cautioned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky against making public accusations about U.S. support for Ukraine, particularly regarding the slowdown of Starlink internet services. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent appeared on NBC's "Meet the Press," where he labeled Zelensky's claims as "untrue" and "reckless." Bessent emphasized that he is not the secretary of state or the president, so he cannot officially declare Ukraine as an ally.

The warning comes after Ukraine raised concerns about limitations on SpaceX's Starlink services, which are crucial for its military operations against Russia. According to The Hill, Ukrainian drones, airplanes, and helicopters have been affected by these limitations, with Starlink services being cut off for objects traveling faster than 100 miles per hour. This has hampered Ukraine's ability to counter Russian-launched explosive drones.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Serhii Beskrestnov mentioned on Telegram that the limitations occurred without warning, as reported by Reuters. Zelensky has defended Ukraine's military actions, stating they are responses to Russian attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure.

The slowdown in Starlink's speed coincides with the Trump administration's renewed pressure on Ukraine, demanding a halt to strikes on Russian oil refineries. Zelensky told NPR that the U.S. had floated the idea of blocking intelligence sharing with Kyiv if these strikes continued. He emphasized the importance of U.S. intelligence for warning about Russian missile strikes.

SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The situation remains tense as Ukraine continues to rely on Starlink's military-grade network, Starshield, for its defense efforts.