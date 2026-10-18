Woman Released After Deadly Soccer-Vehicle Incident

A Kansas woman who drove a pickup truck through a youth soccer game, killing two people, has been released from custody. The incident occurred at Stryker Sports Complex in northeast Wichita on Saturday afternoon. According to AOL, the victims were identified as 6-year-old Cole Adrian and 35-year-old Nicholas Schafer, both from McPherson, Kansas. Eleven others were injured, including three children.

The driver, a 34-year-old woman from Garden City, Kansas, remained at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation, as reported by Southeast Missourian. Her two children were in the truck at the time of the crash. Wichita Police Capt. Aaron Moses stated that the woman was released pending the results of toxicology tests and a mechanical examination of the vehicle.

Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan emphasized the community's quick response, noting that bystanders provided life-saving assistance before first responders arrived. "It was truly amazing," Sullivan said, highlighting the community's efforts.

The investigation is ongoing, and police have interviewed more than 30 witnesses. They are seeking additional information from anyone with photos or videos of the incident. Wichita Mayor Lily Wu expressed her condolences, saying, "Today is a heartbreaking day for Wichita."

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly also extended her condolences to the victims' families and thanked first responders for their swift action. The Stryker Sports Complex has canceled all events until further notice, and the community is asked to keep the affected families in their thoughts and prayers.