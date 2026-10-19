49ers, Commanders Square Off On MNF

By iHeartRadio

October 19, 2026

San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
Photo: Scott Taetsch / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Week Six of the NFL season concludes tonight with the San Francisco 49ers facing the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. The game will take place in San Francisco, where the 49ers aim to maintain their perfect record. They are currently 5-0 after a narrow 32-29 victory over the Seattle Seahawks last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders are coming off a 27-27 tie against the New York Giants, a game that was noted for its unusual and comical moments. As both teams prepare to clash, the 49ers will look to continue their winning streak, while the Commanders aim to improve their standing in the league.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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