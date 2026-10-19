Barbara Palvin Hits Runway At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Weeks After Giving Birth

Barbara Palvin is feeling empowered after making her return to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show less than two months after giving birth.

The model, 33, spoke with People backstage at the show in Los Angeles on Sunday (October 18), explaining that she feels great to be back but doesn't think it's a big deal that she was walking the iconic runway weeks after becoming a mom. Palvin welcomed her first child with husband Dylan Sprouse last month.

"I'm going to be six weeks postpartum tomorrow, which I think in the U.S. most people have to go back after six weeks. So it's not that big of a deal," she said. "I'm feeling great. I think it's very empowering that the Victoria's Secret team is having me at the show and we're supporting women."