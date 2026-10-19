Barbara Palvin Hits Runway At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Weeks After Giving Birth
By Sarah Tate
October 19, 2026
Barbara Palvin is feeling empowered after making her return to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show less than two months after giving birth.
The model, 33, spoke with People backstage at the show in Los Angeles on Sunday (October 18), explaining that she feels great to be back but doesn't think it's a big deal that she was walking the iconic runway weeks after becoming a mom. Palvin welcomed her first child with husband Dylan Sprouse last month.
"I'm going to be six weeks postpartum tomorrow, which I think in the U.S. most people have to go back after six weeks. So it's not that big of a deal," she said. "I'm feeling great. I think it's very empowering that the Victoria's Secret team is having me at the show and we're supporting women."
Palvin echoed the same sentiment while speaking to Page Six prior to the show, noting that she's "just doing what everyone [else] is doing, and I only need to walk down a runway." She also shared that she didn't do anything "crazy" to prepare for the show; instead, she has been focused on keeping her daughter healthy before and after her birth and letting her body heal on its own.
"Funny enough, my body bounced back — luckily — really quickly. And I think it's because I've never been healthier," she said. "During pregnancy, I really wanted to make sure baby girl was healthy, so I only did organic foods. And now postpartum, because I'm breastfeeding, I wanted to make sure I was eating food. So that's how I prepped: I just let my body heal on its own and did some light exercises, but nothing crazy."
Palvin and Sprouse, who tied the knot in 2023, announced on September 28 that they had welcomed their first child earlier in the month. The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum later revealed their baby girl's name was Sylvie while reflecting on life as a new dad.