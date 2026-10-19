Blood Clots Found In Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' Lungs

By iHeartRadio

October 19, 2026

Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Photo: Emilee Chinn / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is facing a serious health issue after multiple blood clots were discovered in his lungs, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. This development is more severe than initially believed and is expected to sideline the 28-year-old for the remainder of the season.

The Eagles placed Hurts on injured reserve following consultations with numerous doctors and experts. Hurts had initially been dealing with a superficial blood clot in his calf, which later moved, prompting further medical evaluations.

Philadelphia has emphasized that Hurts' health is their primary concern, and they are optimistic about his long-term recovery. In most cases, blood clots are treated with anticoagulants, which prevent players from participating in games while on medication.

Backup quarterback Tanner McKee will start in Hurts' absence, with rookie Cole Payton and newly signed Joe Milton providing additional support. The Eagles have been struggling offensively this season, ranking low in several key statistics, and Hurts' absence adds to their challenges.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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