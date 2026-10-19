Bon Jovi Announces 2027 'Forever Tour' Stadium Shows: See The Dates

Bon Jovi is hitting the road next year.

On Monday (October 19), the iconic band announced it is taking their Forever Tour worldwide with several new shows planned for 2027, including four of the seven new dates in North America. The expanded tour, which kicks off in Australia in March, comes after Bon Jovi returned to the stage earlier year for Forever Tour shows in New York, London, Dublin and more.

In a statement, Jon Bon Jovi shared how special it has been like performing for fans "night after night" on the tour.

"The Forever Tour has been an incredible celebration of the music and the fans who have been with us all these years," he said. "From Madison Square Garden to Scotland, Ireland, and England, the energy and joy we shared with our fans this summer was something truly special. To look out and see thousands of faces singing along with us, night after night, is something we'll never take for granted. We're grateful for every one of you, and now we're taking that celebration around the world in 2027, with more cities, more countries, and a whole lot more nights to remember. We can't wait to see you out there."

Here are all of the dates for Bon Jovi's 2027 Forever Tour:

March 4: Melbourne, Australia

March 11: Sydney Olympic Park, Australia

June 24: London, UK

July 15: East Rutherford, NJ

July 21: Chicago, IL

July 28: Foxborough, MA

August 4: Toronto, ON

Fans in North American can register for access to the artist presale beginning 10 a.m. local time on October 28 at BonJovi.com. Additional presales will be available in the week leading up to general ticket onsale on October 30 at 10 a.m. local time.