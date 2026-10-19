Character Actor Known For 'Office Space' Role Dies

Character actor Richard Riehle, best known for his role as Tom Smykowski in the cult classic movie 'Office Space,' has died at the age of 78. According to Check Please, Riehle's portrayal of Smykowski, a middleman at Initech, became iconic for his dramatic and ironic storyline in the film.

In 'Office Space,' Smykowski is laid off by consultants but survives a series of events that lead to unexpected financial success. After a failed suicide attempt, he is involved in a car accident that results in a large insurance settlement. This allows him to pursue his dream of creating the "Jump to Conclusions" mat, a humorous invention that becomes a symbol of his newfound happiness.

Riehle's career spanned over 400 credits in Hollywood, showcasing his versatility as a character actor. He was known for his ability to bring depth and humor to his roles, often playing supporting characters that left a lasting impact. Notre Dame Magazine highlighted his journey from theater to film, noting his early work in local theater and his eventual success in movies like 'Glory' and 'The Fugitive.'

Riehle's dedication to his craft and his ability to find humor in his roles made him a beloved figure in the entertainment industry. His portrayal of Tom Smykowski remains a memorable part of his legacy, capturing the essence of a character who finds success against all odds.