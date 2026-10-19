Cheddar Cheese Recalled Due To E. Coli Risk

Family Farmstead Dairy has recalled its Raw Mild Cheddar Cheese across several states due to the risk of E. coli contamination, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday, October 15. The Worcester, New York-based company’s recall covers products with the lot code and best-by date 7/22/27. The recalled cheese was distributed to grocery stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia, and Massachusetts, and may have reached additional states through distributors.

The recall was triggered after laboratory testing in Maryland detected two strains of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, O26:H11 and O45:H2, in samples of the cheese. No related illnesses have been reported so far, but the U.S. FDA classified it as a Class I recall, the most serious type, which indicates the product could cause “serious health consequences or death.” E. coli O157 and similar strains can cause severe gastrointestinal illness, and in some cases, lead to Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS), a condition that may result in kidney failure.

Raw milk cheeses are considered higher risk for contamination because they do not undergo pasteurization. Symptoms of E. coli infection can include severe abdominal cramps, diarrhea (sometimes bloody), and fever. Some infections, especially in children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems, may become severe or life-threatening.

Consumers are urged to check their refrigerators for Family Farmstead Dairy Raw Mild Cheddar Cheese with the affected lot code and best-by date. The FDA and the company advise anyone who has purchased the recalled cheese to not eat it, and instead discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. For questions, customers can contact Family Farmstead Dairy at (607) 397-4044 or email customerservice@familyfarmsteaddairy.com, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Eastern.

No illnesses have been reported to date, but food safety officials stress that consumers should take the recall seriously and monitor for symptoms if they have eaten the cheese. Anyone experiencing symptoms consistent with E. coli infection should seek prompt medical care and mention the possibility of exposure. The company states it is working with regulators to resolve the matter and ensure product safety.