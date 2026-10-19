Christiane Amanpour Leaving CNN After More Than Four Decades

Christiane Amanpour, CNN’s chief international anchor, will depart from the network in June 2027 after more than 43 years on air. According to CNN, Amanpour announced her decision Monday (October 19), stating, “After many months of thought and a few sleepless nights, I have decided to separate from CNN, my partner of 43 fantastic years!”

The veteran journalist plans to scale back her daily CNN International program to a weekly show starting in January 2027, with the final episode airing in May. She will continue reporting and traveling for CNN until her formal exit in June. Amanpour will also end her PBS show, Amanpour & Company, by the end of this year. However, she intends to continue her podcast, The Ex Files.

In a memo to staff obtained by NBC News, CNN Chairman Mark Thompson wrote, “After more than 43 years at CNN, Christiane has decided that the time is right to begin a new chapter.” He added, “Christiane has thought carefully about this decision, and she and I have been discussing it for some months. Like so many CNNers who will hear the news today, I’m very sorry to see her go, but I’ve come to accept that this is the right time for her, both personally and professionally.”

Over her career, Amanpour has reported on major world events, including the First Gulf War, the Bosnian War, Rwanda, Afghanistan, Ukraine, and Iran, as well as interviewing global leaders such as former President Bill Clinton and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

In her farewell message, Amanpour thanked “all the amazingly talented people I’ve worked with throughout this incredible journey. Especially my beloved show teams and field crews.” She reflected, “It’s the teams and the camaraderie that counted so much, as we together battled to seek the facts, the evidence and the humanity, so that CNN could always broadcast the truth about the world and to the world, without fear nor favor."

Her departure comes shortly after Paramount Skydance acquired CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros Discovery.

Amanpour said she looks forward to new projects after her exit and will continue advocating for independent journalism. The network plans to celebrate her contributions before her departure next year.