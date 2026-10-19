Christiane Amanpour To Leave CNN After 43 Years

Christiane Amanpour, CNN's chief international anchor, announced her departure from the network after a 43-year career. Her decision comes shortly after Paramount Skydance's takeover of CNN's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, in a $110 billion merger. Amanpour, known for her interviews with world leaders and reporting from conflict zones, will end her daily shows on CNN and PBS by the end of the year and maintain a weekly show on CNN until June.

In a statement, Amanpour expressed her commitment to independent journalism, saying, "Remember: always be truthful, not neutral." She did not mention the corporate takeover but had previously voiced concerns about the merger. In May, she expressed unease about the potential impact of David Ellison's leadership, citing changes at CBS News under his ownership. Amanpour said, "I'm concerned based on what's happened to the other things that he's taken over already, like CBS News."

Amanpour's departure has sparked speculation about the reasons behind it. Some media sources suggest philosophical differences with the new ownership, while others point to financial considerations, given Skydance's debt from the merger. Additionally, Amanpour's health has been a factor; she scaled back her duties in January 2025 after revealing her ovarian cancer had returned for a third time.

CNN Chief Executive Mark Thompson praised Amanpour's contributions, stating, "Like so many CNNers who will hear the news today, I'm very sorry to see her go, but I've come to accept that this is the right time for her, both personally and professionally." Amanpour's career at CNN has been marked by her coverage of major global events, including the Gulf War and conflicts in Bosnia, Rwanda, and Afghanistan.