Cindy Crawford Mourns Son Presley's Death

Supermodel Cindy Crawford has shared her grief over the death of her son, Presley Gerber, in an emotional Instagram post on Sunday. Crawford, along with her husband Rande Gerber and daughter Kaia Gerber, expressed that they are "beyond heartbroken" by the loss. They praised Presley for his kindness and vulnerability, stating, "We are so proud of how he showed up in the world."

The family also expressed gratitude for the support they have received, saying, "We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from so many who know and love our family and even strangers who feel our pain." Presley, who was 27 years old, passed away a few weeks ago at a rehab center. His official cause of death is still under investigation.

In their heartfelt message, the family emphasized, "He is loved and is loved, now and forever," highlighting the lasting impact Presley had on those around him.