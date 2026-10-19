D’Angelo’s Brother Says Posthumous Album Is In The Works

D'Angelo dropped three studio albums before he passed away. The beloved singer died last month following a private battle with pancreatic cancer. He was only 51 when he died. The singer was survived by his children, Swayvo Twain, 28, Imani Archer, 26, and Morocco, 15. D'Angelo transitioned several months after Twain's mother, Angie Stone, died. The R&B singer's life was cut short after she was involved in a deadly car accident in Alabama.



His children were in the audience when Lauryn Hill paid tribute to D'Angelo during the "In Memoriam" segment at the 68th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Hill teamed up with The Vanguards to perform their beloved collaboration "Nothing Even Matters," a song she and the late singer never got to perform live together. The tribute also featured special guests like Lucky Daye, who performed his infamous verse on "Brown Sugar," as well as Leon Thomas and Raphael Saadiq, who delivered "Devil's Pie" together. Bilal closed out with a powerful version of "Untitled (How Does It Feel)."



Stay tuned for the release date of D'Angelo's posthumous album.