D’Angelo’s Brother Says Posthumous Album Is In The Works

By Tony M. Centeno

October 19, 2026

D'Angelo
Photo: Getty Images

D'Angelo's family says they plan to release a posthumous album featuring unheard music from the late neo-soul singer's vault.

In a recent radio interview, D'Angelo's brother, Luther Archer, confirmed plans to release an album comprised of unreleased songs from the singer's 30+ year career. Archer revealed that at least six songs for the upcoming album are already complete, and more projects will be released in the future. Unreleased collaborations with Michael Jackson and Mary J. Blige may also see the light of day.

"We've got an album coming out," Archer said. "There are six tracks [so far]. But then we have a whole vault of music that's never been released."

D'Angelo dropped three studio albums before he passed away. The beloved singer died last month following a private battle with pancreatic cancer. He was only 51 when he died. The singer was survived by his children, Swayvo Twain, 28, Imani Archer, 26, and Morocco, 15. D'Angelo transitioned several months after Twain's mother, Angie Stone, died. The R&B singer's life was cut short after she was involved in a deadly car accident in Alabama.

His children were in the audience when Lauryn Hill paid tribute to D'Angelo during the "In Memoriam" segment at the 68th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Hill teamed up with The Vanguards to perform their beloved collaboration "Nothing Even Matters," a song she and the late singer never got to perform live together. The tribute also featured special guests like Lucky Daye, who performed his infamous verse on "Brown Sugar," as well as Leon Thomas and Raphael Saadiq, who delivered "Devil's Pie" together. Bilal closed out with a powerful version of "Untitled (How Does It Feel)."

Stay tuned for the release date of D'Angelo's posthumous album.

D'Angelo
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