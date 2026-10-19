Drake’s Team Denies Stealing ‘Janice STFU’ Chorus Following New Lawsuit

"These allegations are categorically, unequivocally, and completely denied," Drake's rep said. "There is not one iota of truth to these accusations."



Drake released "Janice STFU" back in May as part of his ICEMAN album. The only lyricist credited on the album is Aubrey "Drake" Graham. The song gained notoriety after fans claimed it was a diss track aimed at Joe Budden amid their growing feud. In the lawsuit, Avi claims FnZ was credited as a producer of the song even though his team provided recording "stems" for his vocals from his own production software. He also said Drake's lawyers sent him a cease-and-desist to stop him from claiming he wrote the chorus.



Drake's rep maintained that Avi's allegations are completely fabricated and alleged that the lawsuit is a "manufactured and baseless attempt" to use the Grammy Award-winning rapper's name for money and attention.



"Drake wrote this song and has no connection or knowledge of this person full stop," the rep added.



Read the full complaint here.

