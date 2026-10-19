Drake’s Team Denies Stealing ‘Janice STFU’ Chorus Following New Lawsuit
By Tony M. Centeno
October 19, 2026
Drake's team is pushing back after the rapper was accused of jacking the hook on his latest hit.
According to a report TMZ published on Friday, October 16, the Canadian rapper's team shot down allegations that producer Aviel "Avi" Hirschfield made in his new lawsuit. Avi alleged he recorded the hook in January 2026 and sent it to production duo FnZ and others who work with Drizzy. He apparently never heard back, even after Drake allegedly used the same lyrics and melody on "Janice STFU." Avi said he sent everything, down to timestamps on his audio files, to the producers, but he claims he never received credit or compensation.
"These allegations are categorically, unequivocally, and completely denied," Drake's rep said. "There is not one iota of truth to these accusations."
Drake released "Janice STFU" back in May as part of his ICEMAN album. The only lyricist credited on the album is Aubrey "Drake" Graham. The song gained notoriety after fans claimed it was a diss track aimed at Joe Budden amid their growing feud. In the lawsuit, Avi claims FnZ was credited as a producer of the song even though his team provided recording "stems" for his vocals from his own production software. He also said Drake's lawyers sent him a cease-and-desist to stop him from claiming he wrote the chorus.
Drake's rep maintained that Avi's allegations are completely fabricated and alleged that the lawsuit is a "manufactured and baseless attempt" to use the Grammy Award-winning rapper's name for money and attention.
"Drake wrote this song and has no connection or knowledge of this person full stop," the rep added.
Read the full complaint here.