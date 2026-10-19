Earhart Searchers Report No Plane Found

An expedition organized by the Archaeological Legacy Institute and Purdue University to find the wreckage of Amelia Earhart's airplane has returned empty-handed. The team traveled to Nikumaroro Island in the South Pacific, following satellite imagery from 2020 that showed a submerged object speculated to be the remains of Earhart's Lockheed Electra 10-E. However, the expedition now reports that the object is likely a collection of large trees.

The search team, consisting of 17 researchers from Purdue, utilized side-scan sonar and satellite imagery to explore the lagoon near Nikumaroro Island. Severe weather conditions, including high winds and rough seas, initially delayed their operations, making it unsafe to reach the island by transport boat, as reported by Fox News.

Despite the challenges, the expedition continued its efforts, with Purdue University confirming that the team had begun collecting data on the object, known as the Taraia Object. However, it was too early to draw conclusions, and the team planned to extend their stay to complete the necessary fieldwork, according to Purdue University.

Earhart and her navigator, Fred Noonan, disappeared over the Pacific Ocean in 1937 while attempting to fly around the world. Purdue University, where Earhart served as a women's career counselor and aeronautics adviser, remains committed to continuing the search for her aircraft.