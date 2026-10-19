Ecuadorian Priest Dies After Crucifix Falls During Mass

In a tragic incident, a priest in Ecuador died after a large crucifix fell on him during a livestreamed Mass. The Rev. Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari was leading services at the Church of Perpetual Relief in Guayaquil on Saturday (October 17) when the crucifix fell from the wall behind the altar and struck him, according to the Archdiocese of Guayaquil.

The video of the incident, which was later taken down, showed the crucifix suddenly falling onto the back of Sánchez Molinari's head. He was standing at the altar, facing the congregation, and did not see the crucifix falling behind him. Parishioners are heard in the video shrieking and crying as they rushed to help him, NBC San Diego reported.

The Archdiocese confirmed his death in a statement, saying, "Our dear Fr. Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari … has departed to the Father’s House to enjoy His presence and His glory," as reported by Fox News. The tragedy occurred just one day after the archdiocese congratulated Sánchez Molinari on the anniversary of his ordination.

Sánchez Molinari was a member of the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer, commonly known as the Redemptorists. Before serving in Guayaquil, he was the parish priest at San Lorenzo in Vinces, in Ecuador’s Los Ríos province. His former parish mourned his death, remembering his dedication and pastoral love.

A memorial Eucharist in his memory is scheduled for Sunday evening.