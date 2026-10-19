Ecuadorian Priest Dies After Crucifix Falls During Mass

By iHeartRadio

October 19, 2026

FRANCE-CORSICA-RELIGION-CATHOLICISM-ILLUSTRATIONS
Photo: GRICHKA BEYSSON-LEANDRI / AFP / Getty Images

In a tragic incident, a priest in Ecuador died after a large crucifix fell on him during a livestreamed Mass. The Rev. Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari was leading services at the Church of Perpetual Relief in Guayaquil on Saturday (October 17) when the crucifix fell from the wall behind the altar and struck him, according to the Archdiocese of Guayaquil.

The video of the incident, which was later taken down, showed the crucifix suddenly falling onto the back of Sánchez Molinari's head. He was standing at the altar, facing the congregation, and did not see the crucifix falling behind him. Parishioners are heard in the video shrieking and crying as they rushed to help him, NBC San Diego reported.

The Archdiocese confirmed his death in a statement, saying, "Our dear Fr. Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari … has departed to the Father’s House to enjoy His presence and His glory," as reported by Fox News. The tragedy occurred just one day after the archdiocese congratulated Sánchez Molinari on the anniversary of his ordination.

Sánchez Molinari was a member of the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer, commonly known as the Redemptorists. Before serving in Guayaquil, he was the parish priest at San Lorenzo in Vinces, in Ecuador’s Los Ríos province. His former parish mourned his death, remembering his dedication and pastoral love.

A memorial Eucharist in his memory is scheduled for Sunday evening.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices