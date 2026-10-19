Elon Musk Pledges SpaceX Share For Every American Child

Elon Musk, founder and CEO of SpaceX, announced a significant pledge to benefit American children by offering one share of SpaceX stock to every child in the United States. This announcement was made on X, Musk's social media platform, and is expected to impact roughly 72 million individuals under the age of 18. With SpaceX's current valuation, this donation could be worth over $10 billion.

The details of how the stock distribution will occur next year remain unclear, but Musk described this initiative as "the first of many." The move aligns with similar philanthropic efforts by SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell, who recently donated $320 million worth of SpaceX stock to investment accounts for children, focusing on lower-income families in Texas. Shotwell's donation was part of the Trump Accounts program, which provides tax-deferred savings accounts for children under 18.

The Trump Accounts program, launched on July 4, includes a $1,000 initial deposit from the U.S. Treasury Department for children born between 2025 and 2028. CNBC reported that Shotwell's donation emphasizes children living near her Texas home.

The program has already seen significant contributions from other tech giants and billionaires, including Michael Dell, who committed $6.25 billion to support children in lower-income ZIP codes. Semafor noted that more than 6 million Trump Accounts have been opened, with 1.4 million receiving the federal contribution.

The value of Musk's donation will depend on SpaceX's future performance, with projections for the company's revenue varying widely. Musk has expressed optimism about SpaceX's growth, expecting revenue to reach $1 trillion by 2031. However, analysts have offered more conservative estimates, with Goldman Sachs predicting $470 billion and Morgan Stanley $330 billion by 2030.