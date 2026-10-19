Ex-OpenAI Worker Accused Of Espionage Allegedly Backed By Saudi Government

Federal prosecutors allege that a former OpenAI employee, Abdulrahman Alfozan, received "what appears to be considerable support" from the Saudi government after being accused of planting a recording device at the company's San Francisco headquarters. According to a court filing, Alfozan, a Saudi national, was arrested on October 9 and is being held in custody as he awaits trial on charges related to intercepting oral communications.

Prosecutors claim Alfozan had frequent contact over WhatsApp with an unnamed member of the Saudi Royal Family during 2025 and 2026, with their most recent communication on October 5. The royal family member reportedly encouraged Alfozan's connection to Saudi Arabia, telling him, "Saudi needs you more than the US," to which Alfozan replied in agreement. Prosecutors wrote that this individual repeatedly tried to recruit Alfozan to join an artificial intelligence initiative in Saudi Arabia.

The government also alleges that, around the time the device was installed on September 28, OpenAI executives were meeting with government officials in the same conference room. Alfozan was seen on security cameras near the room, despite not having authorization to access high-level meetings held there. Investigators found photos on Alfozan's phone showing concealed devices and electronic panels in various OpenAI locations, in addition to a deleted note with links to recording devices.

Prosecutors argue that Alfozan is a flight risk, citing his ties to Saudi Arabia, financial resources, and support from the Saudi government, which they say has "limitless resources" and no extradition treaty with the United States. After Alfozan's arrest, a member of the Saudi military paid for his wife and infant son's business-class flight from San Francisco to Qatar, departing on October 10.

Defense attorney William Pernik denies that Alfozan is a flight risk, explaining that Alfozan regularly booked one-way tickets for cost reasons and did not attempt to flee even after learning about OpenAI's discovery of the device. Pernik proposed that Alfozan could be released on GPS monitoring and home detention, with his passports surrendered and a bond co-signed by community members and backed by the Saudi Consulate General.

Alfozan, who had worked at OpenAI since July 2025, faces a maximum of five years in prison if convicted. U.S. Magistrate Judge Alex G. Tse is scheduled to decide whether Alfozan will remain in custody while awaiting trial.