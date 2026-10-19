Federal Action On Voting Systems Raises Concerns

With the midterm elections just two weeks away, the Justice Department is clashing with several states over access to voter rolls, sparking concerns about increased federal involvement in elections. The department has sued California, alleging that ballots were mailed to thousands of likely noncitizens. The Trump administration claims these efforts aim to prevent illegal voting and bolster confidence in elections.

However, officials from both parties argue that demands for private voter information and other federal actions could undermine public trust. Recent surveys indicate that only about half of Americans expect the midterms to be free and fair.

The Justice Department has given California 48 hours to review a list of possible noncitizens on its voter rolls, according to Fox News. Acting Deputy U.S. Attorney Trent McCotter warned that failure to comply could result in emergency legal action.

California Secretary of State Shirley Weber criticized the federal demands, stating that they lack evidence and legal authority. She emphasized California's commitment to ensuring a fair election, noting that state laws require only U.S. citizens to register to vote.

The Trump administration has increased scrutiny on state voter rolls as part of its focus on election integrity. The Supreme Court recently allowed the use of a Department of Homeland Security program, Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE), to verify voter eligibility, despite previous legal challenges.