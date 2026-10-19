Flu Season Begins Early With Rising Cases In The U.S.

Flu season has started earlier than usual in the United States, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reporting a significant rise in influenza cases since early September. The nationwide positivity rate for influenza is currently 3.6%, which is six times higher than the same period last year, according to USA Today.

The region encompassing California, Arizona, Nevada, and Hawaii has reported the highest positivity rate at 9.5%, a level typically not seen until November or December. Health experts emphasize the importance of getting vaccinated now, as it takes about two weeks for the flu shot to become effective.

The CDC's FluView report indicates that 5% of respiratory specimens tested nationally were positive for influenza, with influenza A(H1N1)pdm09 being the predominant strain. This subtype, which was responsible for the 2009 "swine flu" pandemic, is causing over 96% of current infections.

The early rise in flu activity has prompted concerns about the potential for a severe flu season. Forbes reports that influenza viruses are constantly evolving, and mutations may allow them to evade immunity from previous infections and vaccinations.

The CDC recommends that everyone aged six months and older receive a flu vaccine, especially those at higher risk of severe illness, such as young children, the elderly, and individuals with chronic health conditions. The ideal time to get vaccinated is by the end of October to ensure full protection when flu activity typically peaks.

In addition to vaccination, health experts advise improving indoor ventilation, practicing good hand hygiene, and staying home when sick to reduce the risk of flu transmission. If flu symptoms become severe, medical attention should be sought promptly.