Gene Simmons Officiates Napa Valley Wedding, Offers Newlyweds Heartfelt Advice

Gene Simmons had a special role in a couple’s big day when he officiated the wedding of longtime family friends in California’s Napa Valley.

The KISS icon, 77, married Tanner Cusumano and Maggie Cusumano during an outdoor ceremony at V. Sattui Winery in St. Helena on October 3. The legendary musician knows Tanner through his family.

“It took about a second to decide,” Simmons told PEOPLE of agreeing to officiate.

The wedding was especially meaningful because it fell just two days after the rocker and his wife, Shannon Tweed-Simmons, celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary. The 30-minute ceremony featured heartfelt remarks from Simmons.

“He joked that I’d better get very comfortable saying ‘I’m sorry’ and ‘You’re right,’” Tanner told the outlet of Simmons’ marriage advice. “But he also told us, seriously, that patience and kindness go a long way in a marriage.”

“This was certainly a lifetime memory,” Simmons told PEOPLE of the ceremony.