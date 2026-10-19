Harry Styles Debuts Emotional New Song About Liam Payne 2 Years After His Death

Harry Styles honored his late friend and One Direction bandmate Liam Payne on the second anniversary of his death.

The "Aperture" singer debuted an emotional unreleased song called "What Is Enough" during his Together Together residency show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday (October 16). The acoustic track, which he said was written around two years ago, pays tribute to Payne, who passed away October 16, 2024, per People.

"I feel incredibly lucky to get to play these shows here in New York, and this building means a lot to me. ... And two years ago today, I lost one of those friends," he said. "I'm sure a lot of you have been through similar things. I hope you haven't. But really, it's just about looking after each other."

He continued, "There are so many people who have touched my life in such special ways that I wouldn't be here without. I'm gonna play you a song I wrote for my friend about two years ago, if that's all right."

Payne died October 16, 2024, at 31 years old after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Styles and his other 1D bandmates, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik, shared heartbreaking tributes at the time mourning the tragic loss of their "brother." Styles also opened up about struggling with the grief and "difficult" loss of his friend earlier this year.