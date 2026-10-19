Lay's Introduces New Holiday-Inspired Chip Flavors

Lay's is launching a new lineup of holiday-inspired potato chips, called "Holi-LAY'S," starting on Sunday, October 25. The limited-edition collection features flavors inspired by traditional Thanksgiving dishes, including Cheddar Scalloped-Style Potatoes and Holiday Turkey, as reported by USA Today.

On November 8, Lay's will introduce Maple Bacon chips, a flavor popular in Canada, to U.S. grocery aisles for the first time. The chips are described as having "the perfect balance of sweet maple flavor and smoky bacon taste in every crunchy bite," according to a news release.

In December, Lay's will add dessert options, including Wavy Milk Chocolate and Dubai-Style Dark Chocolate chips, which will be available at select retailers and expand into 2027. These chocolate-covered chips offer a sweet and salty combination, Food Network reports.

PepsiCo Foods Senior Vice President of Marketing Denise Truelove said, "The holidays are all about gathering around the table with friends and family, and food plays an important role in those celebrations. With this year's Holi-LAY'S lineup, we're bringing fans flavors inspired by courses on the holiday table, so they can taste the joy of the holiday season before the table has been set and after it's been cleared."

Lay's is also launching a "Happy Holi-Lay's Sweepstakes," where fans can win prizes like chip bowls, a charcuterie set, and a multicooker. The sweepstakes begins on Monday, October 26, and fans can enter by scanning codes on qualifying chip bags or visiting HappyHoli-Lays.com.