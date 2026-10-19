Lil Baby Teases Star-Studded Tracklist For Upcoming 'Fresh' Album

Lil Baby delivered the album's lead single "Dead Fresh" over the summer. He dropped it a month after his appearance at Louis Vuitton's Spring-Summer 2027 Men's Show in June 2026. Williams premiered the song while models walked the runway. Lil Baby also dropped a music video directed by Kid Art, which shows scenes from his time in Paris for the fashion show.



Fresh will arrive nearly a year after Lil Baby's 2025 album WHAM. The album holds hits like "Due 4A Win" and "Dum, Dumb & Dumber" with Young Thug and Future. Baby previously promised to drop two more projects after WHAM. One of them was The Leak$, a mixtape he finally released last December. Fans believed the other body of work would be his Dominique album. However, Baby recently clarified that he's saving his Dominque LP for the final project of his record deal.



Lil Baby plans to perform songs from his upcoming album at his "Fresh Prince of Atlanta" Show. His annual birthday concert is going down on December 5 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Tickets are available now. Look out for Lil Baby's Fresh album on November 6.