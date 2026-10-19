Master P Breaks His Silence On Mystikal’s Lengthy Prison Sentence
By Tony M. Centeno
October 19, 2026
Master P is sharing his thoughts about Mystikal's prison sentence months after his former artist was convicted of third-degree rape.
The No Limit Records founder was the latest guest on the We In Miami podcast, which aired its latest episode on Saturday, October 17. During the conversation, the multihyphenated rapper discussed Mystikal's 20-year prison sentence. The "Danger" rapper was initially charged with first-degree rape and other offenses for a 2022 sexual assault he was allegedly involved in, which carried an automatic life sentence. He accepted a plea deal in March 2026 that lowered his charge to third-degree rape and capped his sentence at 20 years.
“I don’t think he ever got the right medicine he need,” Master P said about Mystikal. “Drugs is killing our culture…they’re self-medicating. When you look at mental health, man, a lot of people are afraid to say they're dealing with this."
According to police, the unidentified woman alleged that Tyler pulled her braids out, punched and choked her after he accused her of stealing $100 from him. He also took her keys and wallet to prevent her from leaving his home. She searched for the missing cash to claim him down and later found a “crystalline substance” in his drawer.
After asking her to pray with him, Mystikal allegedly asked to "feel" her. Once she denied his advances, the rapper allegedly pushed her onto a bed and raped her. Tyler eventually let the woman go after he forced her to replace the missing $100. When she gave him her phone to send the money via CashApp, the rapper allegedly added an extra $50 and sent it to himself.
"If that's what I did, I deserve every day of this sentence," Myskital reportedly said at his sentencing hearing. "I'm sorry. I hope you heal."
Mystikal was signed to No Limit Records in 1996 and dropped two albums, Unpredictable (1997) and Ghetto Fabulous (1998). He also joined Master P, Silkk the Shocker, C-Murder, and Krazy to form the 504 Boyz. The group released their debut album Goodfellas in 2000. Despite his past mistakes, Master P doesn't discredit Mystikal's run with No Limit and even honors him by having his son, Jimi Nu, perform his dad's records.
"Man, Mystikal has helped us build an empire,” P said.
Watch the entire interview below.