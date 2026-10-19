Miami Judge Signs Arrest Warrant For Raul Castro

A Miami judge has signed an arrest warrant for former Cuban President Raul Castro, accusing him of conspiring to commit first-degree murder in the 1996 shootdown of two civilian planes. The warrant, signed Friday, follows an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, as reported by the Miami Herald.

The incident involved the Brothers to the Rescue group, a Miami-based nonprofit formed by Cuban exiles. On February 24, 1996, Cuban fighter jets shot down two of the group's planes, killing four people, including three U.S. citizens. The Cuban government claimed the planes were in its airspace, but both the United States and a United Nations investigation concluded the shootdown occurred over international waters.

According to the affidavit, Florida claims jurisdiction because two Cuban spies allegedly infiltrated Brothers to the Rescue in Miami and Key West, transmitting flight information to Cuban authorities. The affidavit states there is "probable cause to believe the defendant, Raul Modesto Castro Ruz, agreed with others to commit first-degree murder of ... persons aboard (the Brothers to the Rescue) aircraft."

This is the second warrant issued against Castro for the incident. The U.S. Justice Department charged him in May with murder and conspiracy to kill, according to Anadolu Agency.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced a state-level criminal investigation into Castro's role in March. Uthmeier is expected to hold a news conference in Miami on Monday to discuss the arrest warrant, as reported by Fox News.

The warrant marks a significant step in efforts to hold Castro accountable, especially as Florida is home to the largest Cuban diaspora in the U.S. The state's authorities are seeking full extradition of Castro if he is arrested outside Florida.