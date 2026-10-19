Miley Tears Up In Emotional Tribute To Dolly Parton At Hollywood Bowl Show

Miley had a full-circle moment involving Dolly Parton at her Hollywood Bowl show over the weekend.

During her show at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday (October 16), the Bass Persuades singer got emotional as she shared a sweet memory of a special moment with her godmother when she watched Parton perform at that same venue years ago, per People.

As she prepared to sing Parton's hit song "Jolene," Miley recalled the only time she ever saw the late country legend perform live. Miley had wanted to sit in the crowd among fans to watch her godmother sing despite Parton wanting her to join her onstage. While she was ultimately fine with Miley sitting it out, she still gave her a shoutout at the top of the show, playing the Hannah Montana theme song and telling the audience that Miley was also in the crowd.

"Like so many things Dolly did, that I didn't understand it at the time, sitting here with you all right now, feeling her all around me, knowing that she's right here beside me everyday, all the time, more than she could be when she was here. I feel her, now more than ever," she said. "Knowing that I get to share this story with you all, it makes that night very worth it. This memory is gold to me."

The singer continued to tear up as she shared how much she missed her godmother.

"Me and Dolly, we are eternal. Nothing in this life could tear us apart," she said. "And I'm gonna see her again. I can't f---ing wait because I miss here. Some of the greatest music that we have today was written, produced and performed by my Aunt Dolly."

Parton died at 80 years old on August 25, 2026, after a private battle with cancer. Following news of her death, Miley and many others shared heartfelt tributes to the trailblazing icon.

"I will always love her and want to make her proud. My heart breaks for the world, her family and friends who will miss her deeply," she wrote on Instagram. "We're in this loss together and we will see her in all of the most beautiful things."