National Guardsman And Suspect Shot During Capitol Hill Altercation

A National Guardsman and a suspect were shot late Sunday (October 18) night near the U.S. Capitol after Guard members tried to break up a fight on the 400 block of 8th Street SE in Washington, D.C.'s Eastern Market neighborhood. Both individuals suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening and are receiving treatment at area hospitals.

The incident occurred around 11:10 p.m., when seven or eight National Guard members, who were sitting in a van monitoring the area, saw a fight break out on the sidewalk. Interim Metropolitan Police Department Chief Jeffrey Carroll said the Guard members exited their vehicle to intervene. One of the individuals involved in the fight pulled out a firearm and began shooting.

Guard members ordered the person to drop the weapon, but the suspect pointed the gun toward them and fired. Three Guard members discharged their weapons in response. Chief Carroll said, "The National Guard members told the individual to drop the firearm. He discharged a round at the National Guard members who returned fire at that suspect."

The exchange moved from the sidewalk into a nearby alley, where the suspect fired again before being shot in the abdomen. The Guardsman was shot in the leg during the incident. After the exchange, Guard members rendered first aid to the suspect, with assistance from D.C. Fire and EMS personnel from a nearby firehouse.

Both the Guardsman and the suspect were taken to local hospitals, and the suspect was placed under arrest. The Guardsman has since been released from the hospital, according to a spokesperson for the D.C. Joint Task Force.

Chief Carroll stated that police are not seeking any additional suspects but are asking witnesses or individuals involved in the fight to come forward. The Metropolitan Police Department's Internal Affairs Division and Criminal Investigations Division are investigating the shooting. Carroll emphasized that there is "no further threat to the community." Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.