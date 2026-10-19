Porsha Williams Talks 'RHOA' Drama, Paris Fashion Week & More

Let me start here. You were so amazing on Ultimate Girls Trip. My sister and I were watching, and we had this moment where we were like, ‘Wait a minute, Porsha came onto Housewives talking about carrying on her grandfather's legacy, and now all these years later, she's built a legacy of her own.’ So I would love to know when you look back at the woman you were when you first joined the show, what do you think she'd be most proud of today?

I think that she would be most proud of me having the confidence that I have. When I joined the show, I was so green and young and just innocent, and was like, ‘Who wouldn't like me?’ (laughs) And I was so nervous to share my life with the world.

Over the years, I've built such a thick skin. I've also built a great brand over the years. A trustworthy, relatable brand, and all that just goes to my confidence and me being resilient and still standing. So I’d just let her know, ‘You gonna be all right, girl. 265 days a year, you still standing strong."

Now, let's talk about your partnership with Charmin. Tell me about the experience you're bringing to New York City.

Yes. So there's gonna be a full immersion experience in New York on the 20th. They're gonna have the Charmin Bears. So you can take pictures with them and meet them. Also, there's gonna be a lowrider car. Plus, you'll be able to touch and feel [the sheets]. I'll be there. We can meet each other. We can talk. We can have a kiki and take a picture. So it's gonna be a good time.

Now, this campaign is all about raising your standards. So, we have to talk about Paris Fashion Week. I loved seeing you front row at Schiaparelli. What was that experience like, and how did that relationship with Law Roach come about?

So I met Law Roach, maybe like a year ago, doing Watch What Happens Live. And we kept in touch. I went to his birthday the other day, and he ended up just calling me and [mentioning] to me that he wanted me to go to the Schiaparelli show. And then when I met the Schiaparelli team, they were like, ‘Oh, we've seen you in our Schiaparelli, and we thought you were fabulous and we wanted you.’ And I was like, ‘What? Oh my God.’ So, it was just an amazing, magical experience to be at the showroom, being dressed by them, walking with the most powerful man in fashion, sitting front row. It was a great first experience.

I had never been to Paris Fashion Week. So I've got the bug now. Can you imagine? Like, out of all these years, being asked to go and now I'm sitting on the front row there. So it was amazing!