"I wanted to create a space where women could come together and be poured into, reminded of who they are, reconnect with their purpose, care for their mind, body and spirit, and experience the kind of sisterhood that stays with you long after the weekend is over," Tawanda says about the weekend-long event. "My hope is that you arrive as you are, but leave feeling renewed, inspired, loved and a little more connected to the woman you are becoming."



Rich Forever Weekend will take place at Rick Ross' Promise Land ranch in Georgia. The three-day event will feature special appearances by Phaedra Parks, Ari Fletcher, De'arra Taylor, Natasha Mayne, Esq., Sherri J White, Elaine Swann, and Dhayany Walker.



The event begins Friday, October 23, with an estate tour, a welcome mixer, opening conversations, and cocktails with fireside connections. The weekend continues with a focus on purpose, business, and sisterhood. Guests will experience the "Rich in Networking Sip & Shop," which is a small-business marketplace, as well as an executive etiquette dining experience led by Elaine Swann. The experience wraps up on Sunday, October 25, with a restful parting event curated by the H.E.R. Wellness Society.



Get your tickets for Rich Forever Weekend here and be sure to submit nominations for the Rich In Life Award now.