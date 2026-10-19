Rod Stewart Reveals How He's Feeling After Heart Surgery

Rod Stewart assured fans that he's feeling better than ever after undergoing a heart procedure earlier this year.

The legendary singer, 81, shared an upbeat health update while attending a charity gala performance of Sinatra the Musical with his wife, Penny Lancaster, at London’s Aldwych Theatre on Thursday (Oct. 15).

“F---ing brilliant! I swam 400 meters the other day,” Stewart told The Daily Mail when asked how he was feeling.

The update comes after the "Maggie May" singer underwent a routine coronary stent procedure in August, prompting him to cancel the remainder of his 2026 tour dates. In June, Stewart paused a concert in Utah and used an oxygen mask after nearly fainting onstage.

Despite the health setbacks, in September, the music icon announced "The Final Encore" tour for 2027. He described it as his last rock and roll tour, though he made clear he wasn't retiring from music entirely.

“Ladies and gentlemen, after much deliberation and sadness, I have to announce next year will be my last tour ever, ever, ever,” he revealed via Instagram at the time. “I’m not retiring, but this will be the last rock and roll tour.”