Sex Pistols Kick Man Out Of Concert For Crashing Women-Only Mosh Pit

The Sex Pistols made it clear that not everyone is welcome in the pit after a male fan tried to crash a mosh pit reserved for women at a recent concert.

The legendary punk band was performing in Denver on Oct. 9 when frontman Frank Carter called out a man who refused to respect the women-only space, eventually asking security to escort him out.

“How is it so difficult for you to see space made for women at a Sex Pistols gig?” Carter asked the fan, per Consequence. “Ask any one of them if they feel safe in every mosh pit.” The incident drew cheers from the crowd.

Carter later addressed the situation on Instagram Stories, writing that men who take offense to women-only mosh pits are “PART OF THE PROBLEM.” He also clarified that the space was intended to be inclusive of transgender women.

The rocker shared an apology allegedly sent by the ejected fan’s father, who said the family was upset by his behavior.

The Sex Pistols are currently touring North America before heading to the U.K. for a 10-date run in December.