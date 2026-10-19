Southwest Airlines Overhauls Rapid Rewards Program

Southwest Airlines is set to revamp its Rapid Rewards loyalty program starting January 1, 2027. The airline will introduce three new status tiers: Silver, Gold, and a new top-tier Platinum, according to Scripps News. A-List members will transition to Silver, while A-List Preferred members will become Gold. The new Platinum tier will offer unlimited Companion Pass trips.

Rapid Rewards credit cardholders will benefit from a faster path to status, earning one Tier Qualifying Point (TQP) for every dollar spent, as reported by ABC Columbia. Additionally, starting in spring 2027, members can earn and redeem points with international partners like Icelandair, China Airlines, and Etihad Airways.

Southwest's Companion Pass, which allows members to bring a designated companion on eligible flights without paying the fare, will undergo significant changes. According to TheTravel, the pass will no longer be attainable through qualifying points earned by partner spending. Instead, members can earn 95,000 TQPs or complete 75 qualifying flights for three Companion Pass trips. To unlock unlimited companion trips, members will need 140,000 TQPs or 100 qualifying flights.

The airline also plans to introduce Southwest Icon Lounges in late 2027, with locations in cities like Nashville and Austin. These lounges will require a premium credit card for access.

Southwest's changes aim to simplify the earning structure and provide more recognition throughout the Rapid Rewards journey. "We've listened to what our Members value most," a Southwest spokesperson told TheTravel. The overhaul will also allow members to use points for preferred and extra-legroom seats later in 2027.