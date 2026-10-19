Supreme Court To Hear Maryland School Admissions Case

The US Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case challenging the admissions policy of four elite public middle schools in Montgomery County, Maryland. The policy, which uses a lottery system, has been accused of discriminating against Asian American applicants. The case, brought by a group of Asian-American parents, questions whether the policy violates the 14th Amendment's guarantee of equal protection under the law, according to Reuters.

The parents, represented by the Association for Education Fairness and the Pacific Legal Foundation, argue that the policy, introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, unfairly impacts Asian American students. The policy screens students for academic potential and then randomly assigns them to magnet schools or local schools for enriched instruction. The lawsuit claims that the system disadvantages Asian American students who are often in high-performing, low-poverty schools, as reported by Yahoo News.

The legal challenge comes after the Supreme Court's 2023 ruling that struck down race-conscious admissions policies in colleges, a decision that has influenced similar challenges across the country. The Maryland case will explore if race-neutral policies can still result in discrimination, particularly when proxies like socioeconomic status are used to achieve diversity.

The Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments and issue a ruling by the end of June. This case is part of a broader debate on the role of race in education, especially in light of President Donald Trump's policies against diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in various sectors.