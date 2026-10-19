Trump Attributes France Riots To Immigration

By iHeartRadio

October 19, 2026

Gilets Jaunes Join French School Protestors For Weekend Of Action
Photo: Carl Court / Getty Images News / Getty Images

President Donald Trump has attributed the recent violent riots in France to immigration. Speaking outside the White House on Monday, Trump said he had previously warned French President Emmanuel Macron to close France's borders, claiming the country is being "overrun with people that don't like your way of life, and hate France."

The protests in France began earlier this month with students demonstrating against poor school conditions and rising living costs. However, the unrest has since escalated, involving broader grievances against the government. According to The Jerusalem Post, Trump posted on Truth Social, "France is burning!" and accused immigrants of contributing to the country's decline. He urged French authorities to "Close your Borders and take control, before it is too late!"

The protests have turned violent, with government buildings set ablaze, stores looted, and clashes with police. In Limoges, a fire engulfed the city hall, and in Marseille, masked individuals vandalized city hall property. The movement began among high school students in Paris's economically disadvantaged northern suburbs, as reported by PBS NewsHour.

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu condemned the destruction, attributing the violence to the "ultra-left" and criminals. He warned against using the unrest for political purposes ahead of next year's presidential election. French authorities have arrested approximately 1,200 people during the unrest, with Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez estimating the turnout at about 550,000, while organizers placed it at 800,000.

President Macron has also condemned the attacks, pledging to prosecute those responsible. In a televised address, he stated, "Those who looted will have to pay for the damage, and those who sought to bring down the Republic will be held accountable." Macron emphasized that the right to protest is fundamental, but violence is not acceptable.

The protests have drawn hundreds of thousands of participants nationwide, with many expressing frustration over inequality, rising living costs, and declining public services. However, Trump and the Kremlin have framed the unrest as evidence of Europe's decline due to open borders, as noted by Le Monde.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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