Trump Campaigns In North Carolina Tuesday

President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Greenville, North Carolina, on Tuesday (October 20) to support Republican Senate candidate Michael Whatley. The rally, hosted by the Trump 47 Committee, aims to boost Republican turnout in the upcoming midterm elections. Trump will speak at the Pitt-Greenville Airport at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 3:30 p.m., according to WFMY News 2.

The rally comes as Whatley trails Democratic former Governor Roy Cooper in the polls. Cooper leads Whatley by 14 percentage points in the U.S. Senate race, according to a recent WRAL/WSOC poll. The seat is open due to the retirement of Republican Senator Thom Tillis.

Trump's visit follows an appearance by Vice President JD Vance in Hendersonville on Monday (October 19), as reported by NC Newsline. The high-profile visits aim to counter the stronger-than-usual early voting turnout by Democrats and unaffiliated voters in North Carolina. As of October 18, registered Democrats accounted for 45% of early ballots, while Republicans accounted for 19%.

The rally is part of a broader effort to support Whatley and Laurie Buckhout, the Republican candidate in North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District. The Cook Political Report recently moved the Senate race to "Likely Democrat" and the 1st District race to "Toss Up," reflecting the competitive nature of these contests.