Trump Open To Putin's Summit Proposal With China, No Ukraine

President Donald Trump is open to a summit proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin that would include Chinese leader Xi Jinping but exclude Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The meeting aims to discuss ending the ongoing war in Ukraine. According to a Wall Street Journal report, Putin suggested the summit during an October 9 call with Trump, hoping to capitalize on warming ties between the U.S. and Russia.

The proposed summit has raised concerns among Ukraine and its allies in Washington and Europe, as it would be unprecedented to negotiate Ukraine's future without its involvement. The New York Post reports that Putin's ambition is reminiscent of the 1945 Yalta Summit, where world powers divided Europe into spheres of influence.

Critics argue that the summit could favor Moscow and undermine American interests in Europe and the Pacific. Mediaite highlights concerns that the meeting could drive a wedge between the U.S. and Europe, with some fearing it might encourage further Russian aggression.

Despite these concerns, Trump expressed willingness to attend any meeting that could help end the war. Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged discussions about potential meetings but stated that nothing has been finalized.