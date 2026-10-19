Trump Proposes Renaming New Mexico To 'New America'

President Donald Trump has proposed changing the name of New Mexico to "New America," according to a post on Truth Social. Trump stated, "We are not Mexico, we are the United States of America!" He suggested that the new name would add prestige to the state and could even improve its election integrity. However, the president cannot unilaterally change a state's name, as New Mexico's constitution explicitly states its name, and any change would require significant legal processes.

The proposal has drawn strong reactions from New Mexico's leaders. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham criticized the idea, stating on X that the state's name is not "up for debate" and highlighting the state's efforts to support working families. She accused Trump of using the proposal to distract from other issues, such as rising gas prices and the war in Iran.

New Mexico's senators also voiced their opposition. Sen. Martin Heinrich posted on X, emphasizing that he will always refer to New Mexico by its actual name. Sen. Ben Ray Luján echoed this sentiment, stating, "It's New Mexico, always has been and always will be," and criticized Trump as corrupt.

The proposal follows Trump's previous executive orders to rename geographic features like Lake Ontario and the Gulf of Mexico to include "America." However, these changes only apply to official U.S. federal government use and do not affect international naming conventions.

New Mexico's Democratic officials, including U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury and U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez, have rejected the proposal, emphasizing the state's rich history and cultural identity. Republican gubernatorial candidate Gregg Hull also opposed the name change, citing the state's historical significance and identity.

ABC News and Source New Mexico report that the proposal has sparked widespread debate and criticism, with many viewing it as an unnecessary distraction from more pressing issues.