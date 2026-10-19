Trump Signs Executive Order On Women's Health Initiative

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday (October 19) to create a new division dedicated to women's health research within the National Institutes of Health (NIH). This initiative, announced during a ceremony in the White House Rose Garden, aims to promote women-focused medical research and improve treatments for conditions that disproportionately affect women. First Lady Melania Trump joined the president at the event, emphasizing the importance of establishing a "new standard for women's health in America," as reported by UPI.

The executive order directs the Department of Health and Human Services to establish the Women's Health Division and a White House Women's Health Task Force. The task force, led by White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., will coordinate efforts to accelerate scientific discoveries and improve healthcare for women, according to USA TODAY.

Melania Trump highlighted the initiative's focus on using artificial intelligence to speed up health discoveries and ensure accessible and affordable care. "Our mission must serve women at every stage of life," she said. The initiative will not replace the existing NIH Office of Research on Women's Health but will expand its mandate to include broader coordination among agencies.

The executive order also addresses various health concerns, including maternal health, mental health, endometriosis, osteoporosis, Alzheimer's disease, heart disease, and stroke. The initiative comes as President Trump's approval rating among women is at 29%, according to an Associated Press report.

Melania Trump has been actively involved in shaping the order and the task force, meeting with physicians and health officials to discuss women's health priorities. This marks her second major executive order effort, following her "Fostering the Future" child welfare initiative in 2025.