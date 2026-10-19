Two Pilots Survive Military Helicopter Crash In Arizona

Two pilots are safe after a military helicopter crashed in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, on Sunday night (October 18). The incident occurred around 10:15 p.m., approximately three hours west of Phoenix. As first responders arrived, they found the aircraft had crash-landed in a parking lot. Both pilots managed to walk away from the crash and were taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

There was a fuel leak from the crash, which firefighters managed to contain. Military officials are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

The incident comes amid heightened scrutiny of military helicopter operations. Recently, the U.S. Army temporarily halted all Apache helicopter training missions following a fatal crash in Texas that killed two soldiers, as reported by KJCT8. The Army is conducting a safety investigation to determine the root cause of that accident.