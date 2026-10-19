Ukraine Airlifts Wounded Soldier By Drone In Historic Battlefield First

Ukraine has carried out what it describes as the world’s first evacuation of a wounded soldier from the front line using a large aerial drone, a move the military called a “historic event.” The operation was revealed on Monday (October 19) by Ukraine’s 92nd Separate Assault Brigade, which released a video showing the soldier strapping himself into a carrier attached to the drone before being flown to an evacuation point.

The drone used in the mission was a modified hexacopter with six rotors, built to transport personnel over dangerous terrain. The brigade did not disclose the exact date or location of the evacuation, citing security reasons.

The brigade’s drone unit stated, “This is a historic event — the next stage in evacuating the wounded.” The soldier involved is now undergoing treatment and his life “is no longer in danger,” according to the military’s statement. The drone’s manufacturer, Gurzuf Defence, said the man had spent nearly a year and a half in a dangerous combat position and that ground-based rescue was too risky due to mines and active drone warfare.

Ukraine has used unmanned ground vehicles for evacuations in the past, but this is the first reported instance of an aerial drone being used for this purpose. The Ayudag-6 hexacopter “brought the wounded man to a safer position, where he was met by comrades who arranged for his onward evacuation to a hospital,” the manufacturer said.

The use of drones for medical evacuation is gaining attention globally. The U.S. military has tested similar drone technology for casualty evacuation in Poland, and the U.S. Navy has used unmanned systems to rescue personnel in other operations.

The Ukrainian military emphasized that this drone airlift was only possible because traditional rescue routes were blocked by mines and high drone activity. Both Ukrainian and Russian forces have increasingly relied on drones throughout their conflict, turning much of the front line into what analysts call a “kill zone.”