Whitney Leavitt Teases Pop Star Dreams: 'Don't Underestimate This Mommy'

Whitney Leavitt is proof that you can do it all.

Between making her Broadway debut in Chicago, preparing for her next Broadway run in Just in Time, filming The Traitors, and cheering on her husband, Conner, during his time on Dancing with the Stars, the reality star has had quite the year. And that's just her professional life.

Behind the scenes, Leavitt is also a mom of three, juggling a growing career while raising a family that's just as busy as she is. So, when it comes to keeping up with her little ones, she's all about making life a little easier. That's where her latest partnership with Pampers Cruisers 360 comes in.

"I have three kids, so I've been through every single stage," Leavitt told iHeartRadio, adding that she wishes she'd had the diapers with her older children.

Her youngest is now at an age when diaper changes have become something of a wrestling match. "My youngest is almost 2, and this is an age where they think it's a game to want to take off their diapers, throw them in places that you get to find," she explained. "So these diapers are 1000% life-changing, because he can't take them off and hide them places for me to find later."

"I don't struggle with any leaks with these diapers," she added. "I wish that I had them with my other two."