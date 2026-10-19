Whitney Leavitt Teases Pop Star Dreams: 'Don't Underestimate This Mommy'
By Lauren Crawford
October 19, 2026
Whitney Leavitt is proof that you can do it all.
Between making her Broadway debut in Chicago, preparing for her next Broadway run in Just in Time, filming The Traitors, and cheering on her husband, Conner, during his time on Dancing with the Stars, the reality star has had quite the year. And that's just her professional life.
Behind the scenes, Leavitt is also a mom of three, juggling a growing career while raising a family that's just as busy as she is. So, when it comes to keeping up with her little ones, she's all about making life a little easier. That's where her latest partnership with Pampers Cruisers 360 comes in.
"I have three kids, so I've been through every single stage," Leavitt told iHeartRadio, adding that she wishes she'd had the diapers with her older children.
Her youngest is now at an age when diaper changes have become something of a wrestling match. "My youngest is almost 2, and this is an age where they think it's a game to want to take off their diapers, throw them in places that you get to find," she explained. "So these diapers are 1000% life-changing, because he can't take them off and hide them places for me to find later."
"I don't struggle with any leaks with these diapers," she added. "I wish that I had them with my other two."
But Whitney isn't spending much time wishing for anything else. She's too busy putting in the work. "If you manage your time, I really do believe that you can do it all," she said, joking that she specializes "in the skill of time management."
But she knows that making it all happen takes a lot of effort and organization. "Nobody wants to see the schedules and the lists and the work that you have to do to achieve the dream. They just want to see the dream," Leavitt explained.
Fortunately, she isn't doing it alone. Leavitt credits her family, including her husband, Conner, with helping make it all possible. The couple takes turns holding things down at home while the other pursues their dreams, whatever those might be.
Speaking of dreams, Leavitt might just be adding pop star to her résumé. She recently wrote on Instagram that Adéla's "Nicole Kidman" inspired her to consider making pop music of her own.
"I wasn't lying," Leavitt shared. "[That] song really makes me want to write and make some crazy music video pop songs. So don't don't underestimate this mommy over here."