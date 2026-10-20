Alberta Votes To Stay In Canada, Rejects Independence

Alberta voters have decisively chosen to remain part of Canada, rejecting a proposal to start a process toward independence. According to preliminary results, more than three-quarters of voters opposed the move, with NPR reporting that 77% supported staying in Canada. The referendum was not a direct vote on independence but would have set Alberta on a path toward a future vote on separation.

Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed satisfaction with the outcome, stating, "Albertans made a clear choice. They chose unity, to build together, and to take care of each other." Carney emphasized that the result would allow Canadians to move forward together and enhance efforts to diversify trade and develop major infrastructure projects, with Alberta at the center.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith welcomed the early results, noting they showed widespread support for remaining in Canada. "Albertans have voted for a stronger Alberta in a united Canada," Smith posted on social media, as reported by The Guardian.

Despite the rejection, separatist leaders like Keith Wilson saw a silver lining, acknowledging that a significant portion of Albertans feel the province needs better treatment from Ottawa. Wilson, a leader of the separatist movement, stated, "At least a quarter of Albertans feel that Alberta needs to be treated better."

The referendum became a political liability for Smith's United Conservative Party, which has faced pressure from separatists within its ranks. The vote exposed divisions in Alberta's politics and raised questions about the durability of national unity.

The CBC News reported that the referendum was one of 10 questions put to Albertans, covering issues like immigration, healthcare, and education. The results of these questions are still being counted.

Carney urged Albertans to deliver a decisive vote for unity, warning that a vote against Canada could lead to years of uncertainty. "Vote like Canada's future depends on it, because it does," he told a rally in Edmonton.

As the results came in, Thomas Lukaszuk, a former Alberta deputy premier, emphasized the importance of listening to separatist concerns. "We need to develop a dialogue with separatists in Alberta. We cannot go on like this," he said.