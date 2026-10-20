Alex Cooper Welcomes Her First Child With Husband Matt Kaplan

Alex Cooper is officially a mom!

The Call Her Daddy podcast host announced on Tuesday (October 20) that she has given birth, welcoming her first child with husband Matt Kaplan. She shared the exciting news on Instagram with an adorable photo of her newborn son dressed in a cozy baby blue sweater set on a blue blanket, captioning the snap with a simple blue heart emoji.

Cooper didn't share any additional details about her baby boy, including his name and when he was born, and even kept his face hidden just out of frame in the photo.

Cooper first announced she and Kaplan were expecting in a sweet set of photos on Instagram in May. Captioning the post "our family," she shared a couple snaps of her cradling her growing baby bump as she and her husband gazed happily at each other.

The newest addition to their family comes more than two years after Cooper and Kaplan, a Hollywood producer, tied the knot in ceremony in Riviera Maya, Mexico, which she told Vogue at the time was "everything we wanted it to be," per E! News.

"It was emotional, heartfelt, and we tailored it to exactly how we always envisioned it," she said.

Congratulations to the happy family!