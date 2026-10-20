Alleged Reference Track For Drake's 'Janice STFU' Surfaces After Lawsuit
By Tony M. Centeno
October 20, 2026
The alleged reference track for Drake's "Janice STFU" has surfaced after a producer sued the seasoned rapper for copyright infringement.
On Monday night, October 19, Complex shared the recording that producer Aviel "Avi" Hirschfield reportedly sent to beatmaker FnZ, who works with Drake. Hirschfield said he made the demo track using FnZ's instrumental in January 2026 after riding around in a rented Maybach while listening to Lykke Li’s 2011 hit “I Follow Rivers." He interpolated the chorus from Li's song with a distorted voice, which sounds almost exactly like the chorus in Drake's single from his ICEMAN album.
October 19, 2026
"The similarities between the chorus in that Copyrighted Work and the chorus in Janice STFU are beyond striking: Janice STFU's chorus is literally identical to the Copyrighted Work in lyrics, melody, and cadence," the lawsuit reads. "There is such identity between the two that no assertion of independent creation or coincidence can be made with a straight face."
Drake released "Janice STFU" back in May as the second single from his ICEMAN album. The only lyricist credited on the album is Aubrey "Drake" Graham. In the lawsuit, Avi claims FnZ was credited as a producer of the song even though his team provided recording "stems" for his vocals from his own production software. He also said Drake's lawyers sent him a cease-and-desist to stop him from claiming he wrote the chorus. Meanwhile, Drake's rep flat-out denied the allegations.
"These allegations are categorically, unequivocally, and completely denied," Drake's rep said in a statement. "There is not one iota of truth to these accusations... Drake wrote this song and has no connection or knowledge of this person full stop."
Listen to Drake's "Janice STFU" below and judge for yourself.