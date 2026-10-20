Alleged Reference Track For Drake's 'Janice STFU' Surfaces After Lawsuit

"The similarities between the chorus in that Copyrighted Work and the chorus in Janice STFU are beyond striking: Janice STFU's chorus is literally identical to the Copyrighted Work in lyrics, melody, and cadence," the lawsuit reads. "There is such identity between the two that no assertion of independent creation or coincidence can be made with a straight face."



Drake released "Janice STFU" back in May as the second single from his ICEMAN album. The only lyricist credited on the album is Aubrey "Drake" Graham. In the lawsuit, Avi claims FnZ was credited as a producer of the song even though his team provided recording "stems" for his vocals from his own production software. He also said Drake's lawyers sent him a cease-and-desist to stop him from claiming he wrote the chorus. Meanwhile, Drake's rep flat-out denied the allegations.



"These allegations are categorically, unequivocally, and completely denied," Drake's rep said in a statement. "There is not one iota of truth to these accusations... Drake wrote this song and has no connection or knowledge of this person full stop."



Listen to Drake's "Janice STFU" below and judge for yourself.