Ariana Grande Mourns Death Of Her Dog Coco: 'Seventeen Wonderful Years'

Ariana Grande is mourning the loss of her longtime pet dog Coco.

On Monday (October 19), the "hate that i made you love me" singer shared an emotional tribute to her late dog Coco on Instagram, calling her the "sweetest" pup as she shared more than a dozen photos and videos from throughout her 17 years of life.

"sweetest, most amazing and most beautiful coco ... i am so proud of you. thank you for your love, and for blessing this planet with your physical presence for over seventeen wonderful years," she wrote. "you make everywhere you go a more beautiful place. i will miss you every day and hold you in my heart always. i love you so, sweet girl."