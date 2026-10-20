Australian MP Helen Haines Loses Leg In Deliberate Attack

Australian independent MP Helen Haines is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in what Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described as a "deliberate act." The incident occurred on Monday (October 19) outside her office in Wangaratta, Victoria. According to BBC News, Haines was hit by a white Toyota LandCruiser, and the driver allegedly reversed to strike her a second time.

The suspect, identified by local media as Brendan Nugent, was arrested at the scene. Police have charged him with dangerous driving causing serious injury and intentionally causing serious injury, among other charges. The motive remains unclear, and the counter-terrorism agency is investigating the incident as an isolated case with no ongoing threats to the public.

Haines, who has been the member for Indi since 2019, was airlifted to a Melbourne hospital where she underwent surgery. She has lost one leg, and doctors are working to save her other leg, as reported by News.com.au.

Prime Minister Albanese expressed his concern, stating, "This was a deliberate act, it would appear. We don’t know what the motivation is." He emphasized the importance of maintaining respectful political discourse in Australia.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke described the attack, saying, "What witnesses have described is the driver doing a U-turn to get into the car park and to ram Helen against a vehicle, then to reverse and do it a second time," according to BBC News.

The incident has sparked discussions about the safety of politicians in Australia, with calls for increased security measures. The Australian Federal Police have noted a rise in threats against parliamentarians in recent years.