Blueface Arrested For Allegedly Ignoring Police During Swatting Call
By Tony M. Centeno
October 20, 2026
Blueface was taken into custody after he allegedly failed to comply while police officers investigated another swatting call against him.
The intense standoff happened at a Yard House parking lot in Valencia, Calif., and it was all caught on Chrisean Rock's livestream. Blueface was posted up with his new fiancée, their child, and a few others while dressed in Halloween costumes on Monday night, October 19, when the Los Angeles Police Department suddenly surrounded them. The officers had guns drawn while they shouted commands at Blue and his crew, but he wasn't having it.
"Don't shoot bro!" Blueface yells with his hands up.
😳 Blueface arrested for allegedly delaying a police investigation after swatting call.— TMZ (@TMZ) October 20, 2026
🎥: Kick/Blueface pic.twitter.com/CRv5O6ZEEZ
"You got a gun pointed at us. What the f**k we gonna be calm for?" Blue shouted. "We're not going to be calm with guns in our face bro."
According to TMZ, the LAPD responded to a call they received about a man pointing a gun at someone at a business in Valencia. Police officers arrived at the location and detained Blueface. The rapper and his friends maintained they didn't have any weapons throughout the standoff. A rep for the LAPD confirmed the initial call they received was fake. However, the rep also alleged Blueface refused to follow the officers' orders. He was arrested for delaying a law enforcement investigation.
This isn't the first time Blueface has been a victim of swatting. Police were called to his home several times this year after trolls dialed 911 and reported fake allegations. Back in July, Blueface was detained after someone falsely reported a shooting inside his home. A few weeks later, the rapper and his fiancée were pulled over by police while their son was in the car.