Carrot Top Returns To Stage After Hospitalization

Comedian Carrot Top, whose real name is Scott Thompson, made a triumphant return to the stage at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas on Monday (October 19). This performance marked his first since a reported suicide attempt in September, during which he was hospitalized for a week after allegedly overdosing on prescription medication, as reported by News 3 Las Vegas.

The 61-year-old comedian was greeted with a standing ovation from the audience, who were eager to see him back on stage. During his performance, Thompson expressed gratitude to his fans and family, saying, "Thank you so much. God bless all my fans and my family, my mom, my brother, everybody here tonight," according to Us Magazine. He humorously added, "I would have done this a long time ago if I could get this kind of love."

Thompson's return to the stage was filled with emotion and humor. He joked about the challenges of deciding what to talk about, pulling out a noose and quipping, "So I figured this would probably not be appropriate," as noted by TMZ.

In the weeks leading up to his return, Thompson had been spending time at church and expressed his appreciation for the support he received from fans and loved ones. "I'm truly overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, support, prayers, and well wishes I've received over the past couple of weeks," he shared on social media.

Anyone who needs support can call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at any time.