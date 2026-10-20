Congresswoman Omar's Sister Questioned In Federal Probe

Federal prosecutors are questioning relatives of Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar in an ongoing criminal investigation. According to NewsNation, Omar's older sister, Sahra Noor, voluntarily spoke with investigators following a high-profile raid on the congresswoman's residence in Washington, D.C. The investigation reportedly focuses on whether Omar or her late father falsified information on her citizenship paperwork.

The probe intensified after authorities executed a search warrant at Omar's home and seized her phone, passport, and computer. Fox News reported that Noor, who currently resides in Kenya, was in the United States promoting her new book when she was questioned by federal investigators. The scope of her conversation with investigators remains unclear.

The investigation is examining whether Omar's documents falsely identified her as a minor when she became a U.S. citizen in 2000. The News International noted that obtaining citizenship as a minor can simplify the application process under certain circumstances.

Omar has not been charged with any crime and maintains her innocence. She described the raid as "an outrageous abuse of power" and an escalation in the use of federal law enforcement against political opponents. The investigation continues, with no wrongdoing established at this time.